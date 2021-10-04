Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others — Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant — have been sent to NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) custody till 7 October.

In the same cruise ship raid case, Mumbai's Esplanade Court sent five other accused — Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal — to NCB custody till Thursday.

Aryan Khan, Dhamecha and Merchant were arrested by the NCB on Sunday and were sent to one-day custody till Monday. Today, the three accused were produced before the court, which sent them to further custody till Thursday.

Appearing for NCB, ASG Anil Singh sought custodial remand of Khan and two others till 11 October. He said agency raided a supplier and found commercial quantity of banned substances. The ASG also said there are links in Aryan Khan's chats indicating towards an international racket. He said there are several suspected characters whose identification is yet to be done.

Seeking further custody of Khan, the ASG said the person may not be found with commercial quantity but then custody is required to find out the source, chain or links. "Where is the financing made, who is the source, all this needs to be found out. So we are only asking for a few more days of custody," he said.

“We need custody of the three accused to verify facts and their links. In a society, youngsters are worst affected by the drug menace. We have also intercepted the party organisers," the ASG told the court.

Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde argued that no substance was seized from his client which is in contravention of the NDPS ACT. "If any substance is seized from any other persons (co-accused) that doesn't make any grounds to take my client into custody," he said.

Maneshinde said that Khan was special invitee and landed there with another friend. "The panchnama does not indicate anything seized from me except my mobile. My friend was arrested because he had 6 gms of charas, with which even I was not connected," Khan's lawyer said.

To this, the ASG said accused Aryan Khan had gone to the ship on invitation, he was present there among people who have been held with drugs. “There are chats between you (Khan) and others about drugs. So there must be a thorough investigation of all these things," he said.

Khan, Dhamecha and Merchant have been booked under Section 8C, 20b, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

During the remand hearing on Sunday, the NCB informed the Court that they have recovered the mobile phone chats of the accused and have started the investigation. Hence, on these grounds, the NCB demanded two-day custody for the three arrested persons to further investigate in the matter.

Appearing for Khan, advocate Satish Maneshinde on Sunday had said that his client (Aryan Khan) was invited for the cruise party. "However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seat or cabin there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats," he said.

"The drugs that have been seized as mentioned in the remand have not been seized from any one of us. It was from other co-accused with which have been linked. I (Khan) cannot be roped in with seizure. Upon further interrogation, they (NCB) have downloaded my WhatsApp chats. While I was abroad they claim that my chats indicate international drug trafficking. The entire period of my stay abroad, I have not been involved in any trafficking, supply or distribution," Khan's lawyer said.

Maneshinde further said that Khan's chats, downloads, pictures, nothing indicated any involvement. "If there are chats which discuss drugs, those can be seen, it will not indicate any drug trafficking," he said.

The NCB on Saturday busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. A team, led by Sameer Wankhede, had raided the ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard.

The central anti-drugs agency seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and ₹1.33 lakh. During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB had boarded the ship posing as customers.

There were 1,800 people on the ship but after checking all were asked to go except the eight, including Khan. After hours of questioning, three including Khan were formally arrested. Rest five were also arrested late Sunday evening.

Besides Khan, the arrested accused were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar.

Reports suggest that the central agency may question officials of Delhi-based event management company Namas'cray and officials of the cruise company, Cordelia Cruises. The Delhi-based firm was tasked with the management of the event onboard Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, which was supposed to take place from 2 October to 4 October.

The NCB searched the cruise ship on its return to Mumbai this morning. The agency on Monday got information that the ship returned to the city after two days. Hence, NCB officials including its Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reached the cruise terminal and searched onboard the vessel.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.