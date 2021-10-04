"The drugs that have been seized as mentioned in the remand have not been seized from any one of us. It was from other co-accused with which have been linked. I (Khan) cannot be roped in with seizure. Upon further interrogation, they (NCB) have downloaded my WhatsApp chats. While I was abroad they claim that my chats indicate international drug trafficking. The entire period of my stay abroad, I have not been involved in any trafficking, supply or distribution," Khan's lawyer said.