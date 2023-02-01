Home / News / India /  Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' earns 634 crore in first week of release
'Pathaan', superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film has crossed 600 crore worldwide on the seventh day of screening. The film collected 28 crore gross on Tuesday, out of which 15 crore was international collection. The Yash Raj Film (YRF) produced Pathaan has received tremendous response from both Indian and international audiences and has raised 634 crore during first week of release. 

The film marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after four years and fans are particularly crazy about this movie as some of the past performances by the star were not much impactful. Pathaan is a spy-thriller movie directed by Siddharth Anand which is the story of a spy (Shah Rukh Khan) who comes out of exile to stop anti-India forces from attacking the country.

This is Aditya Chopra's fourth film in the spy universe. The film follows Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

Pathaan had a grand opening on Day 1 as the film earned 106 crore gross from worldwide audience. Pathaan became Shah Rukh Khan's fastest film to enter the 300 crore club in just seven days.

The film has earned 238.5 crore in the overseas territories alone and total collection in India stands at 330.25 crore, out of which 318.5 crore is from the Hindi version while 11.75 crore is from the dubbed version of the film.

Before release, a controversy erupted after some people took offense to one of the movie's songs. Social media platforms were filled with boycotting Pathaan posts and even some politicians commented that the makers of the film are intentionally hurting religious sentiments.

“We are all playing characters to make you happy. If we say things in the film, none of them are meant to hurt any sentiment or anybody. It is just entertainment," Shah Rukh Khan said on the controversy.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

