Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' earns ₹634 crore in first week of release
- Pathaan had a grand opening on Day 1 as the film earned ₹106 crore gross from a worldwide audience
'Pathaan', superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film has crossed ₹600 crore worldwide on the seventh day of screening. The film collected ₹28 crore gross on Tuesday, out of which ₹15 crore was international collection. The Yash Raj Film (YRF) produced Pathaan has received tremendous response from both Indian and international audiences and has raised ₹634 crore during first week of release.
