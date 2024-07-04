Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Team India’s T20 WC victory parade, says ’fills my heart with pride, love u all...’

  • T20 World Cup Victory Parade: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said that his heart fills with pride to see the boys take us to such great heights.

Livemint
Updated4 Jul 2024, 10:39 PM IST
L to R: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Team India during T20 Would Cup victory parade and celebrates in Mumbai.
L to R: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Team India during T20 Would Cup victory parade and celebrates in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on the T20 World Cup winning Indian team as overjoyed cricket fans greeted players during the victory parade in south Mumbai amid a sea of crowds on Thursday evening.

Reacting to a video of Team India celebrating the victory against South Africa to win the World-Cup after 13 years, the Bollywood actor said that his heart fills with pride.

Also Read | T20 WC victory parade: Massive sea of people cover every inch of Marine Drive

“Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride,” said SRK in a post on X.

He further added, “As Indians, this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long,” added the Bollywood actor,

“Boys in Blue take away all the blues!”

Shah Rukh also congratulated the BCCI, Jay Shah and the entire support staff that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

The team celebrated the win in a victory parade on an open bus. The parade from the NCPA at Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium started a little after 7:30 pm.

Despite rain, thousands of passionate fans gathered at Marine Drive to give a grand welcome and catch a glimpse of team India and their favourite players after India's victory over South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados.

The crowd, most of them wearing blue jerseys, waved the tricolour and chanted slogans.

Also Read | ’Mumbai never disappoints’: Emotional Rohit thanks fans after Victory Parade

Chants of "Mumbaicha Raja Kaun? Rohit Sharma" (Who's the King of Mumbai? Rohit Sharma) reverberated through the roads.

Fans had also gathered in large numbers outside the airport to express their admiration for the the Men in Blue.

Also Read | T20 WC Victory Parade: Mumbaikars win hearts as ambulance given right of way

At the Mumbai International Airport, the Indian team walked through a tricolour-draped aerobridge, and was showered with flower petals as they walked through the arrival corridor.

The air echoed with traditional music with Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha, Tutari, and Lezim used in the grand welcome for the Men in Blue. The airport also rolled out a red carpet culminating in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:4 Jul 2024, 10:39 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaShah Rukh Khan reacts to Team India’s T20 WC victory parade, says ’fills my heart with pride, love u all...’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

317.35
10:29 AM | 4 JUL 2024
2.8 (0.89%)

Godrej Consumer Products

1,366.05
09:59 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.07%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.10
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
0.8 (0.47%)

GAIL India

219.05
10:27 AM | 4 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.52%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,670.00
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
212.5 (8.65%)

Lupin

1,760.30
10:25 AM | 4 JUL 2024
129.5 (7.94%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

324.95
10:28 AM | 4 JUL 2024
23.1 (7.65%)

Concord Biotech

1,713.15
10:21 AM | 4 JUL 2024
121.75 (7.65%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,959.00188.00
    Chennai
    73,671.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,671.00760.00
    Kolkata
    74,248.001,337.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue