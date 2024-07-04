Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan heaped praise on the T20 World Cup winning Indian team as overjoyed cricket fans greeted players during the victory parade in south Mumbai amid a sea of crowds on Thursday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to a video of Team India celebrating the victory against South Africa to win the World-Cup after 13 years, the Bollywood actor said that his heart fills with pride.

“Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride," said SRK in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further added, “As Indians, this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights!!! Love u all my Team India… and now dance away all night long," added the Bollywood actor,

“Boys in Blue take away all the blues!"

Shah Rukh also congratulated the BCCI, Jay Shah and the entire support staff that have worked tirelessly behind the scenes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team celebrated the win in a victory parade on an open bus. The parade from the NCPA at Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium started a little after 7:30 pm.

Despite rain, thousands of passionate fans gathered at Marine Drive to give a grand welcome and catch a glimpse of team India and their favourite players after India's victory over South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados.

The crowd, most of them wearing blue jerseys, waved the tricolour and chanted slogans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chants of "Mumbaicha Raja Kaun? Rohit Sharma" (Who's the King of Mumbai? Rohit Sharma) reverberated through the roads.

Fans had also gathered in large numbers outside the airport to express their admiration for the the Men in Blue.

At the Mumbai International Airport, the Indian team walked through a tricolour-draped aerobridge, and was showered with flower petals as they walked through the arrival corridor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The air echoed with traditional music with Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha, Tutari, and Lezim used in the grand welcome for the Men in Blue. The airport also rolled out a red carpet culminating in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

