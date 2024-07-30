Shah Rukh Khan to fly to US for urgent eye surgery. All you need to know

  • Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to fly to US for urgent eye surgery, says report.

Livemint
Published30 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI)

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seeking medical treatment for an eye issue and is scheduled to travel to the US for surgery.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor is now seeking medical attention again, this time for an issue related to his eyes.

Mint could not independently verify the development.

“Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) had gone to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, July 29 for an eye treatment. The treatment didn’t go as planned. SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage,” source told the portal.

SRK will urgently fly to the US to address the issue. 

However, details about the specific treatment he underwent and what went wrong have not been disclosed, the report said.

Earlier in May, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly hospitalised in Ahmedabad's KD Hospital after suffering a heat stroke during an IPL match for his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. The actor is allegedly admitted to the hospital due to dehydration. Actor Juhi Chawla, a close friend of SRK, and her husband Jay Mehta were seen leaving KD Hospital.

 

 

30 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
