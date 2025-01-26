The state government of Maharashtra is set to refund ₹9 crore to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan due to a calculation error caused while converting the lease of his sea-facing house in Bandra, reported the news agency PTI on Saturday, January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan owns Mannat, a 27,000 sq ft sea-facing house at Land's End, Bandstand in Bandra West, Mumbai. According to multiple media reports, he purchased it for ₹13.01 crore in 2001.

As per the agency report, citing resident suburban collector Satish Bagal, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan converted the lease of the house to a “class 1 complete ownership” category.

During this lease conversion, the couple paid the state government a premium over the amount due. After the discovery of the calculation error, the couple filed an application with the revenue authority of the state to ask for a refund which was sanctioned earlier this week, according to Bagal, reported the news agency.

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly paid more than ₹25 crore in premiums, but the official did not confirm the figure as per the report.

Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat In 2001, the Bollywood actor bought the “Villa Vienna” from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust and then renamed it to “Mannat” later in 2005, reported the news portal Hindustan Times.

The portal also cited other reports stating that Khan initially named it “Jannat,” which means Heaven. After that name was claimed to be lucky for him, he changed the house's name to Mannat.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan teaches Kartik Aaryan how to host events in Rajasthan | Watch

To date, fans of Shah Rukh Khan come from all around the world to stand in front of his house in an attempt to get one glimpse of the icon.

The bungalow was originally owned by Nariman A. Dubash and was classified under Grade-III heritage property which meant that the original bungalow could not be modified. The actor later on built a six-storey annexe behind the main structure, as per the report.