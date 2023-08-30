Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is yet to release its trailer. As throes of fans await patiently, videos emerged on social media on Wednesday showing the 58- year-old actor arrive at Vaishno Devi.

According to news agencies, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Vaishno Devi temple Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film 'Jawan'. According to an official, the 58-year-old Shah Rukh Khan reached the shrine late Tuesday night to pay his obeisance. "The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately," the official said. A brief video showing the actor at the shrine, dressed in a hooded blue jacket and his face fully covered, is circulating on social media.

Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip.

The is Shah Rukh's second visit to Vaishno Devi in nine months. The actor previously visited the shrine in December 2022, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit "Pathaan".

As per a report by ANI citing people familiar with the developments, 'Jawan' trailer will be released on August 31 at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The superstar is scheduled to attend a pre-release event in Chennai today.

On Tuesday, King Khan unveiled a new peppy track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his upcoming film 'Jawan'.

This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and music of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ in which he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.

"Jawan", a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set to arrive in theatres on 7 September.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance.