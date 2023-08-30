Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Jawan trailer release | Video1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm. He offered prayers and left immediately, according to officials
Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan is yet to release its trailer. As throes of fans await patiently, videos emerged on social media on Wednesday showing the 58- year-old actor arrive at Vaishno Devi.
Officials of the Vaishno Devi shrine board, some policemen and personal staff of the superstar could be seen in the clip.
The is Shah Rukh's second visit to Vaishno Devi in nine months. The actor previously visited the shrine in December 2022, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit "Pathaan".
As per a report by ANI citing people familiar with the developments, 'Jawan' trailer will be released on August 31 at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
The superstar is scheduled to attend a pre-release event in Chennai today.
On Tuesday, King Khan unveiled a new peppy track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his upcoming film 'Jawan'.
This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and music of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ in which he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.
"Jawan", a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set to arrive in theatres on 7 September.
The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance.