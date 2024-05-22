Shah Rukh Khan reportedly suffered from heat stroke due to the extreme heat at yesterday's IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH match

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly hospitalised in Ahmedabad's KD Hospital after suffering a heat stroke. The actor is allegedly admitted to the hospital due to dehydration.

“Actor Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to K D Hospital after suffering from a heat stroke," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat told news agency PTI.

His wife, Gauri Khan, rushed to Ahmedabad to reach KD Hospital earlier today.

King Khan, the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was in Ahmedabad for the play-off match between KKR and SRH yesterday.

The actor reportedly suffered from heat stroke due to the extreme heat at yesterday's IPL 2024 KKR vs SRH match, leading to his illness and subsequent hospitalisation.

According to an India Today report quoting doctors at KD Hospital, Shah Rukh had suffered from dehydration.

SRK had reached the hotel with the KKR team late on Tuesday, and the following afternoon (May 22), the actor complained of his worsened condition.

Security has been tightened around the hospital, they said.

Actor Juhi Chawla, a close friend of SRK, and her husband Jay Mehta were seen leaving KD Hospital today.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for a heat wave in Gujarat. Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It rose to 45.9 degrees on Wednesday.

Today is Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan birthday.

Suhana celebrated her birthday eve by witnessing KKR's spellbinding performance against SRH in IPL's qualifier 1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

She was present in stands with her father Shah Rukh, little brother AbRam, friends Ananya, Shanaya and Navya Nanda.

