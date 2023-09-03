Shah Rukh Khan's much awaited second thriller movie of 2023 will release in another four days on 7 September. While advance booking were no less than expected ahead of a SRK movie release, business analysts say even tier-2 cities and single screen theatres have had to add morning 6am shows to accomodate enthusiastic fans.

Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 January release Pathaan was the much needed breather for an otherwise failing Bollywood in the post pandemic recovery phase. Jawan is expected to cinch similar records pr break them probably in terms of box office collections. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to microblogging site ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to say that ‘the advance booking status at *non-national chain cinemas* and *single screens* is PHENOMENAL’. Advance booking for Jawan opened on Friday. Adarsh in his update also noted that maximum sold out theatres have been in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. harping on the surging demand for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tickets, Adarsh noted, “several exhibitors are commencing shows at 6 am, even at Tier-2 centres, due to the heavy demand"

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said his much-anticipated film "Jawan" is about empowering women and fighting for the right.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, "Jawan'' outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society. The high-octane action thriller is set to arrive in theatres on September 7.

During an #AskSRK session with his fans on X, Shah Rukh was asked about the message he is trying to convey through "Jawan".

"The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right," he wrote.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, “Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It also features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

Asked how he would define his character in the film, Shah Rukh said: "Upright, honest and patriotic."

The 58-year-old superstar described the film as a “mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool background music!"

Shah Rukh said the film is a product of three years of immense hardwork and now he is “excited that #Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theatres!"

The film star recently visited Chennai for a pre-release event of "Jawan", attended by the cast and crew, and a host of talented actors and musicians from the Tamil industry.

Shah Rukh Khan said he met screen icons Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay on his short trip and would like to meet Ajith on his next visit to the city.