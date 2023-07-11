Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created a buzz with its thrilling Prevue which was released recently and showcased King Khan is never-seen-before avatar. The film is set to be released on 7 September and is expected to become another blockbuster. However, Jawan has already started its earning spree and has collected around ₹250 crore after selling the rights of the film to T-series.

Moreover, the music rights of the film are also secured by T-Series for ₹36 crore. The Box Office Worldwide revealed that a lot of companies were interested in buying the music rights of the film and that's the reason Jawan received a good amount for its music rights.

Jawan has quickly become a hot topic among movie enthusiasts and is causing a great deal of excitement. This new collaboration has sparked conversations throughout the community, making it the center of attention. Jawan is expected to be a remarkable cinematic experience, as it brings together the extraordinary talents of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi under the skilled direction of Atlee Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan will demonstrate his versatility by taking on a dual role in the film. Moreover, the movie will include noteworthy cameos from acclaimed actors such as Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Thalapathy Vijay.

Shah Rukh Khan's spectacular return

The year 2023 is being hailed as Shah Rukh Khan's year, as the renowned actor is poised to make a spectacular return. He kicked off the year with great success with the premiere of his thrilling spy movie, Pathaan.

Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of two more highly anticipated films starring Shah Rukh Khan. The first one is Jawan, directed by Atlee, which has created a lot of excitement and anticipation among the audience. Additionally, there is great enthusiasm for Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, where Shah Rukh Khan will once again demonstrate his exceptional acting skills.