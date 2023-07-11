Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has already earned ₹250 crore before release. Here's how1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 03:29 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is set to be released on 7 September but the film has already started its earning spree
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created a buzz with its thrilling Prevue which was released recently and showcased King Khan is never-seen-before avatar. The film is set to be released on 7 September and is expected to become another blockbuster. However, Jawan has already started its earning spree and has collected around ₹250 crore after selling the rights of the film to T-series.
