Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has created a buzz with its thrilling Prevue which was released recently and showcased King Khan is never-seen-before avatar. The film is set to be released on 7 September and is expected to become another blockbuster. However, Jawan has already started its earning spree and has collected around ₹250 crore after selling the rights of the film to T-series.

