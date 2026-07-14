Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat can add 2 more floors — SC dismisses plea challenging CRZ clearance

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence, Mannat, can now be extended with two additional floors after the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging its Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

According to LiveLaw, the apex court refused to interfere with the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order dated 16 September 2025, rejecting the challenge.

Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar alleged violations in the approvals granted for the proposed construction.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did the Supreme Court rule regarding Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat extension? ⌵ The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, allowing Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to extend by two additional floors. 2 Why did the Supreme Court dismiss the plea against Mannat's construction? ⌵ The Court found substantial compliance with applicable laws and determined that the petitioner's objections lacked merit and bona fides. 3 How did the National Green Tribunal (NGT) respond to the challenge against Mannat's CRZ clearance? ⌵ The NGT dismissed the challenge, stating that no procedural irregularity or legal infirmity was found in the approvals granted for the renovation of Mannat. 4 Who was involved in the appeal contesting the CRZ clearance for Mannat? ⌵ Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar filed the appeal, alleging violations in the approval process for Shah Rukh Khan's proposed construction. 5 What concerns did the Supreme Court express regarding the petition challenging Mannat's construction? ⌵ The Supreme Court expressed doubts about the bona fides of the petitioner, questioning their motivations behind the legal challenge.

Daundkar's lawyer argued that the matter should not be viewed differently merely because it concerned a prominent film star. He also noted that the petitioner was a respected activist who had also exposed the Adarsh housing scam.

‘Not influenced…’: SC A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana dismissed the plea, saying it was not at all influenced by the respondent's stardom.

“We are in no way influenced by all of this,” Justice Bagchi said.

The bench observed that the authorities found substantial compliance with the applicable law. “They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors) ... it's their choice,” the CJI remarked. “Law is broadly followed. Why neighbour or anybody else [should intervene]?”

“I have very serious doubts on the bona fide of the petitioner,” the Chief Justice remarked.

The lawyer also argued that the NGT had not questioned the petitioner's bona fides, and pleaded that at least the matter be remanded to the NGT for a consideration of the merits. He contended that the matter raised substantial issues and did not deserve a threshold dismissal.

However, the Court was not persuaded and dismissed the appeal.

NGT order

The NGT had dismissed Daundkar's plea, which alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority had erred in allowing CRZ clearance for the renovation of the actor's sea-facing Bandra home.