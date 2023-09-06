comScore
Jawan breaks opening day advance booking records with 50cr worldwide collection
Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film, Jawan, is making headlines even before its official release, setting a new benchmark for advance bookings. The action-packed movie has already amassed an impressive 51.17 crore in worldwide advance bookings, and it has managed to surpass the opening day record of Pathaan in India.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared this news on Twitter, providing insights into Jawan's exceptional pre-release performance. He revealed that the film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has not only secured a whopping 32.47 crore in advance bookings for its opening day in India but has also earned 18.70 crore ($2.25 million) from overseas markets.

What's even more remarkable is that Jawan has achieved this feat even before its official release date. Vijayabalan reported that the film has already sold 3,91,000 tickets in multiplexes alone, a testament to its immense popularity among audiences.

In a separate tweet, Vijayabalan ranked Jawan among the top 10 films with the highest advance collections at national multiplexes. While Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 topped the list with 6,50,000 tickets, Jawan secured the fifth position with 3,91,000 tickets, surpassing renowned films like War and Thugs of Hindostan.

Industry expert Girish Johar, a producer and film business analyst, has high hopes for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He predicts a global opening of 100 crore for the film and believes that it will easily surpass SRK's earlier release in 2023- Pathaan's domestic day-one earnings by reaching around 60 crore. 

Furthermore, he anticipates that Jawan will achieve a global box office score of 300 crore within its opening weekend, with the potential to maintain a daily earning of 100 crore thereafter.

Scheduled for release on September 7, fans can watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. 

Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan has been actively promoting the film, attending events in Chennai and Dubai, and seeking blessings at various temples across the country. With such tremendous anticipation and early success in advance bookings, Jawan seems poised for a remarkable cinematic journey.

Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 06:25 PM IST
