Shah to chair Head of Departments of Member-States of SCO meet on 20 April2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:11 PM IST
- Shah will also hold bilateral meetings with the ministers of some of the SCO member states, on the sidelines of the meeting
NEW DELHI : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Head of Departments of Member-States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), dealing with the Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations in New Delhi on 20 April.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×