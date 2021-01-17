Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shah to inaugurate two industrial projects in Karnataka today
Shah to inaugurate two industrial projects in Karnataka today

Shah to inaugurate two industrial projects in Karnataka today

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka during the second day of his two-day visit to the state on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka during the second day of his two-day visit to the state on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka during the second day of his two-day visit to the state on Sunday.

Shah will inaugurate the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited at 11.00 am in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CoWin Glitch: Maha says vaccination drive not halted, no session were planned

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST

Covid vaccination: 1.91 lakh get shots on day 1; Delhi, Maharashtra report adverse events - key updates

2 min read . 10:02 AM IST

Around 26 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi, NCR

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

India records 15, 144 new covid-19 infections, active cases fall below 2%

1 min read . 09:49 AM IST

Shah will inaugurate the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited at 11.00 am in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

CoWin Glitch: Maha says vaccination drive not halted, no session were planned

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST

Covid vaccination: 1.91 lakh get shots on day 1; Delhi, Maharashtra report adverse events - key updates

2 min read . 10:02 AM IST

Around 26 trains delayed due to dense fog in Delhi, NCR

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

India records 15, 144 new covid-19 infections, active cases fall below 2%

1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Home Minister will inaugurate KLE Hospital's advanced simulation centre in the district at 12.45 pm.

Later, at 2.30 pm the minister is scheduled to attend a public rally at JNMC ground in Belagavi.

On day one of his trip on Saturday, the Union Minister laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

In his address, the Home Minister lauded the contribution of RAF in the maintenance of peace and order across the country and remarked that RAF personnel have earned trust and credibility owing to expertise and excellence which became the reason for invitation from United Nations in their peacekeeping missions in 2006.

Dr AP Maheswari, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) expressed gratitude to the government for allocating land to CRPF and to the people for giving the force a place in their hearts.

Rapid Action Force is the specialised force of CRPF to deal with riots and situations relating to public order. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.