Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines

Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 06:04 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.
The 'Single Window Clearance System' will be launched at 11 am.
Biden reiterates Trump's demand for $2,000 relief checks, says $600 is too low1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches
In a tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed about this virtual ceremony, which will be held in the presence of Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi.
"Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching 'Single Window Clearance System' tomorrow. It will be an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines," Joshi tweeted.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.