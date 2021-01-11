OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines
Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines
Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines

Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 06:04 AM IST ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

The 'Single Window Clearance System' will be launched at 11 am.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

Biden reiterates Trump's demand for $2,000 relief checks, says $600 is too low

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Dead crows in a park at Mayur Vihar Phase III in New Delhi,

Amid bird flu scare, 11 crows found dead in Mumbai

1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi to interact with CMs today to discuss Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

1 min read . 08:20 AM IST
iStockphoto

History shows WFH can’t be forever—yet

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

In a tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed about this virtual ceremony, which will be held in the presence of Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching 'Single Window Clearance System' tomorrow. It will be an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines," Joshi tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout