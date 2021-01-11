Subscribe
Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines
Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines

Shah to launch Single Window Clearance System' for coal mines

1 min read . 06:04 AM IST ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will launch the 'Single Window Clearance System', an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines.

The 'Single Window Clearance System' will be launched at 11 am.

The 'Single Window Clearance System' will be launched at 11 am.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed about this virtual ceremony, which will be held in the presence of Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi.

"Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching 'Single Window Clearance System' tomorrow. It will be an online platform to obtain clearances for smooth operationalisation of coal mines," Joshi tweeted.

