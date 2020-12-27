Shah to open 7 projects in Manipur, offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on the last day of his three-day visit to the northeast. The union home minister was Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah arrived there from the PWD Inspection Bungalow at Amingaon here around 10 am and entered the temple with three 'priests, as Sonowal and Sarma waited near its gate. He also undertook a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around the shrine, a senior official added.

Later posting pictures of the visit, he tweeted, took blessings at Maa Kamakhya Devi temple and prayed for the wellbeing and prosperity of our citizens.

Took blessings at Maa Kamakhya Devi temple and prayed for the wellbeing and prosperity of our citizens.



ঐতিহ্যমণ্ডিত কামাখ্যা মন্দিৰত মা কামাখ্যাৰ শ্ৰীচৰণত সেৱা জনাই সকলোৰে কল্যাণৰ বাবে প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনালোঁ। pic.twitter.com/Hl0cE3SXu2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 27, 2020

After the visit, Shah left for Manipur, where he will lay foundation stones of seven major projects, including a medical college at Churachandpur, later in the day. He will also inaugurate the Thoubal Dam and dedicate the Bishnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen Road to the public.

Yesterday, the union minister held a late-night meeting with the state BJP's core committee members to discuss poll strategy for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

Had a meeting with the elected members of NDA in the recently held Assam BTC elections. Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, NDA is committed for the all around development of Assam and the entire North-Eastern region. pic.twitter.com/2nhEWQxxzv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2020

He also met expelled Congress MLAs Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Goala, following which the two confirmed that they would be joining the saffron party.

On December 26, addressing a rally in Kamrup here, Shah said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward.

He added that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via