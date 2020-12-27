Shah to open 7 projects in Manipur, offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

Shah to open 7 projects in Manipur, offers prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 12:21 PM IST
During his visit, Amit Shah held a meeting with the state BJP leaders to discuss strategy for the upcoming Assam assembly elections. He also met expelled Congress MLAs Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Goala, following which the two confirmed that they would be joining the saffron party.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at Shaktipeeth Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on the last day of his three-day visit to the northeast. The union home minister was Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Shah arrived there from the PWD Inspection Bungalow at Amingaon here around 10 am and entered the temple with three 'priests, as Sonowal and Sarma waited near its gate. He also undertook a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around the shrine, a senior official added.
Later posting pictures of the visit, he tweeted, took blessings at Maa Kamakhya Devi temple and prayed for the wellbeing and prosperity of our citizens.
After the visit, Shah left for Manipur, where he will lay foundation stones of seven major projects, including a medical college at Churachandpur, later in the day. He will also inaugurate the Thoubal Dam and dedicate the Bishnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen Road to the public.
Yesterday, the union minister held a late-night meeting with the state BJP's core committee members to discuss poll strategy for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.
On December 26, addressing a rally in Kamrup here, Shah said that hundreds of youths were killed in agitations and movements in Assam on different issues and noted that development is the only way forward.
He added that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the past over six years and ensured that the benefits of every scheme reach the people in the state.
