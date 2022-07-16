Shah urges ARDBs to extend long-term loans to agriculture sector

During the conference, consultations were held with the State Agriculture and Horticulture Ministers and senior Agriculture officers to facilitate the Central Government to develop a roadmap and smooth action plan for effective implementation of all the schemes in the interest of the farming community. The conference also deliberated upon the International Year of Millets - 2023 to be observed in the next year. Keeping in view the importance of Nutritious Cereals, the States agreed to increase their production and area, as well as promote the processing, value addition, and marketing of nutritious cereals, taking all possible steps along with the Central Government.