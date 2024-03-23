Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and cousin of former Indian cricket team captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Shaharyar Khan, died at the age of 89 after battling a prolonged illness on Saturday. The Bhopal-born Pakistan diplomat was crucial in restoring cricket ties with India in the early 2000s.

Shaharyar Khan led significant developments in PCB from 2003 to 2006. Importantly it was during his leadership at PCB, when India toured Pakistan twice. He also served his next term as PCB chairman from 2014 to 2017. He was Pakistan's foreign secretary between 1990-94 and a High Commissioner in New Delhi and the United Kingdom.

Shaharyar Khan's biggest regret of not being able to revive bilateral Test cricket ties between India-Pak

During Pakistan cricket team's 1999 tour of India and the 2003 Cricket World Cup, he worked as Pakistan team manager. Despite belonging to Bhopal's royal family of Nawabs, Shaharyar Khan chose to live in Pakistan after partition.

He authored multiple books on his experiences in foreign relations and cricket. In one of his interviews, Shaharyar, expressed his regret of not being able to revive regular bilateral Test cricket ties with India during his last tenure as PCB chief, reported PTI. The test series was suspended between the nation in 2007, due to the tense relations between the two neighbours.

In 2013, Shaharyar M Khan, met then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as the special envoy of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. During his meeting with PM Manmohan Singh, Khan conveyed Pakistan’s desire to move ahead on peace talks with India.

One of the biggest controversies during his tenure as PCB chairman was Pakistan forfeiting the Oval Test to England in 2006 for which he blamed the then captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq. Current PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his condolences over the passing away of Shaharyar.

“Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country," said Naqvi.

