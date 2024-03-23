Shaharyar Khan dies at 89: Know more about Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi's cousin who restored India-Pakistan cricket ties
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan died at the age of 89 after suffering from a prolonged illness
Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman and cousin of former Indian cricket team captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Shaharyar Khan, died at the age of 89 after battling a prolonged illness on Saturday. The Bhopal-born Pakistan diplomat was crucial in restoring cricket ties with India in the early 2000s.