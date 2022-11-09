Residents recount the horror of earthquake, reiterate demolition. Read here

Residents recount the horror of earthquake, reiterate demolition. Read here3 min read . 10:27 PM IST
Since two nearby buildings collapsed on each other in 2018, leaving nine people dead, many Shahberi residents already experience fear
Meena Mahapatra, a resident of Shahberi in Greater Noida, recalled the earthquake early on Wednesday and said, "I thought my building would collapse."
Shahberi, lies in Greater Noida (West) also known as Noida Extension. It had hogged limelight on July 17, 2018 when two adjoining buildings had collapsed onto each other, leaving nine people, including a child and two women, dead. In a later IIT Delhi audit, 98% of the village's structures were deemed "dangerous."
Despite owning an apartment in Shahberi, Abhinav Khare, who recently relocated there with his family, expressed gratitude for not having to continue living there.
In September, a number of area home buyers wrote to the government, pleading with them to demolish their illegally constructed homes, which the IIT Delhi audit had deemed "dangerous," and provide them with housing that complied with the 2013 Uttar Pradesh Rehabilitation Act requirements.
According to a local police official, after the twin building collapsed in July 2018, more than 50 builders were prosecuted and 80 FIRs were filed against unauthorised constructions in the area.
But the Shabheri home buyers were alarmed by the 6.3-magnitude earthquake in Nepal, which was felt in parts of northern India early on Wednesday, including the National Capital Region.
"When the earthquake occurred, I thought my house and my building would collapse. We have been living in this fear since the time we saw the IIT Delhi report which found our buildings unsafe and dangerous to live in," Mahaptra told PTI.
Sachin Raghav said his family members ran out of the house as soon as they felt the tremors.
"Last night, while we were sleeping, the fan started shaking around 2 am. When I came out, I saw everyone was outside. Then we also ran out because according to the quality check by IIT Delhi, only three buildings are safe in Shahberi while over 400 are unsafe," he said.
Abhinav Khare said the tremors were a "horrible" experience but he was "very fortunate that I do not reside at my Shahberi flat anymore".
"If any mishap took place, I would have been unable to do anything. The IIT Delhi report has already declared 98% of Shahberi's multi-storey structures dangerous and also the Greater Noida Authority has issued guidelines warning that if any mishap took place, it would not be held responsible," he added.
The home buyers hoped the state government would step in to assist them after they claimed they were tricked into purchasing illegal flats in Shahberi by builders.
"The district administration and the government are not concerned about the people it seems," Mahaptara said.
The Yogi Adityanath administration, according to Raghav, is aware of their predicament and hoped that action would be taken to assist them.
A structural survey, analysis, testing, and strengthening programme should be used for the buildings, according to the IIT Delhi report on a "Building Structural Safety Audit" of 426 buildings in Shahberi village in 2019.
The report read, "Utmost care must be taken to ensure the safety of the occupants of the buildings and the survey and testing team while the above programme is executed. Buildings must be evacuated and sealed in cases where signs of structural distress, including tilting and cracking, are visible."
