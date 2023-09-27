Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the legendary revolutionary continues to inspire and motivate the young in today’s independent India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Born on 28 September 1907 at Banga in Punjab, British India in a Sikh family, Bhagat Singh had a spirit of patriotism.

His birth anniversary is celebrated across the country with high spirits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Full of fiery spirits and a deep longing for freedom, Bhagat Singh dedicated his life to fighting against British colonial rule.

At the young age of 23, he was sentenced to death by the British government in the Lahore conspiracy case on 23 March 1931.

At the age of 12, Bhagat Singh had seen the JallianwalaBagh massacre, after that he took a vow to free India from Britishers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was a member of the Hindustan Republican Association.

Once, Bhagat Singh’s father Kishen Singh had to pay a hefty sum of ₹60,000 to secure his release. As his love for the country was his top priority, Bhagat Singh ran away from home to participate in India’s freedom struggle.

After witnessing the brutal beating and death of Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh and his fellow revolutionaries pledged to take revenge. Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru targeted John P. Saunders (who was mistaken for James A. Scott) police officer responsible for Lala’s death. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All three revolutionaries were executed in secrecy on 23 March 1931, even before their trial on 24 March. Their deaths shook the whole country and left a deep void in the hearts of the people.

His sacrifice and resilience continue to inspire people of different ages.

His legacy serves as a reminder to the youth to stand up against the wrong and fight for justice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhagat Singh was a staunch advocate of socialism. He believed in a society where wealth and resources were shared equally. He was also attracted to anarchist and Marxist ideologies.

