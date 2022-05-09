Shaheen Bagh demolition case: SC refuses to entertain plea by political party

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The top court said if hawkers are encroaching, they will be removed and in case there is any violation of law by authorities, the petitioner can go to the High Court.
Supreme Court said it can't entertain a plea filed by CPI(M) against the demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh. It further asked them to approach High Court in this connection and further added, "Let the affected parties come to court."
“Why is CPI(M) filing a petition? What is the fundamental right that is being violated? Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform. You go to the high court," the bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said.
Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the facts are being misrepresented. “This is a process which has been going on for long, a routine exercise after serving notice," he said.
When senior advocate P Surendranath, appearing for the CPI(M), referred to the apex court's recent orders on Jahangirpuri where the demolition drive was stayed, the bench said let the affected parties come.
“We have not given license to anybody to come here to say my house cannot be demolished even if it is unauthorized. You cannot take shelter of that order. We cannot interfere...that too at the instance of political parties," the bench said.
