Shahid Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid heartfelt tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on the occasion of their martyrdom day.

The martyrdom day of the freedom fighters, known as Shahid Diwas, is celebrated every year on March 23.

PM Modi remembered their supreme sacrifice on the day, sharing a message on X.

“Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all,” he said.

Advertisement

Amit Shah pays tributes on Shahid Diwas Home Minister Amit Shah also joined PM Modi to offer his tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shahid Diwas.

“I pay my humble tribute to Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on 'Martyr's Day' by remembering them who made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India,” he wrote in a post on X.

Also Read | Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: PM pays tribute to the legendary freedom fighter

Shah said that the freedom fighters proved through their sacrifice that there was no greater duty than patriotism.

“These great revolutionaries proved through their lives that there is no greater duty than patriotism. The sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who instilled patriotism in the youth with their valor and dynamic thoughts and ignited the nationwide freedom movement, will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages to believe that ‘national interest is paramount’,” he said.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge join in Senior Congress leaders also remembered the freedom fighters on Shahid Diwas.

Leader of Opposition at Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in an X post said their fearless struggle remain an example for Indians.

“I pay my humble tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru ji on their Martyrdom Day. Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice against injustice and tyranny are an example for every Indian,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also highlighted that Bhagat Singh's fight was also against social discrimination.

“Bhagat Singh's fight was not only against the British rule but also against casteism and social discrimination. His thoughts based on equality and brotherhood will always inspire us,” he said.

Earlier, Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Malik Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Martyrs' Day.

Advertisement

Kharge shared a powerful quote, reflecting the spirit of the revolutionaries, “Main zulmat-e-shab mein le ke nikloonga apne dar-manda caravan ko... sharar-fishaan hogi aah meri, nafas mera shola-baar hoga (I will emerge from the darkness of the night, carrying my caravan of helplessness... My breath will be a spark, my soul will burn like a flame)."