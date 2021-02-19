OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut as big stars take to the web
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will make his debut into the digital space with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming series, which will stream on Amazon Prime.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor will make his debut into the digital space with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming series, which will stream on Amazon Prime.

Shahid Kapoor to make digital debut as big stars take to the web

2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 10:48 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Kapoor is the latest Bollywood name to have reconciled to the growing popularity of the web even as several stars and studios remained wary of direct-to-digital releases during the covid-19 pandemic last year

NEW DELHI : Actor Shahid Kapoor will make his digital debut in a web series on Amazon Prime Video, joining other big Bollywood names who are slowly taking to the medium with its growing popularity. The untitled drama thriller will be created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, known for Amazon’s The Family Man and Hindi films such as Go Goa Gone.

“At Amazon Prime Video, we take pride in being home to some of the best talent and storytellers from India and across the world. Shahid Kapoor is an incredibly gifted actor and we are excited to have him join the Prime Video family with a brand-new exciting collaboration with Raj and DK," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk unveils a new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S car in Hawthorne, California October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Elon Musk is again world’s richest person after SpaceX funding round

1 min read . 10:42 AM IST
Since the lockdown struck in March last year, over 80% kirana stores saw an increase in customers.

Over 70% kirana stores looking to shift online, shows report

2 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Companies have balked at the employment permits because it increases costs

India visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech giants

3 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi to address Visva-Bharati University's convocation today at 11 am: Live Updates

1 min read . 10:32 AM IST

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

To be sure, Kapoor is the latest Bollywood name to have reconciled to the growing popularity of the web even as several stars and studios remained wary of direct-to-digital releases during the covid-19 pandemic last year.

According to reports by web portal LetsOTTGlobal, Ajay Devgn may reprise the role of Idris Elba in the remake of British television series Luther for Disney+ Hotstar which would see the actor play a brilliant murder detective. Meanwhile, Disney is also in talks with Hrithik Roshan for a remake of Tom Hiddleston’s crime drama The Night Manager while Akshay Kumar had already confirmed an action show titled The End for Amazon Prime Video earlier.

Media experts say the viewership of several streaming platforms is now inching towards a few million subscribers in India and has made it easy for them to make the kind of investment these stars look at. The production budget is linked to user growth. A top-grade web show in India can now look at budgets of 60-80 crore, on par with what is usually spent on feature films with compensation for A-list male stars falling around 15 crore.

Moreover, the four to five million subscribers that platforms have added to the overall OTT ecosystem over the past few months has given them scale and made sure that stars look at them as avenues that will only help their brand image, not dilute it. The foray made by top stars to digital platforms stems from their desire to stay relevant and connected with the youth and be part of disruptive stories, experts say.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout