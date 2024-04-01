Shahid Siddiqui quits RLD after party forms alliance with BJP, flags 'political compulsions' of Jayant Chaudhury
Rashtriya Lok Dal national vice president Shahid Siddiqui announced that he has resigned from the party’s primary membership following RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.
