Shailesh Pathak appointed Ficci secretary general

New Delhi: Industry chamber Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Monday announced the appointment of former bureaucrat Shailesh Pathak as its secretary general from 1 March.
The industry body said that in a career spanning 37 years, Pathak has worked with the government as an IAS officer as well as helmed large companies in the private sector.
Pathak has an MBA degree from IIM Calcutta in 1986 after graduation. He has completed an LLB and a Diploma in Ornithology. He has scaled a 6831 metre peak in the Himalayas and has trekked extensively, Ficci said in a statement.
“I am privileged to join the FICCI family. With its 95-year history, FICCI as ‘Industry’s Voice for Policy Change’ will see an even brighter decade ahead. India is going to become a much bigger economy, and Indian business and industry would play a major role in this growth," the statement quoted Shailesh Pathak as saying.
Ficci also announced that Arun Chawla, director general, will superannuate on June 30, 2023 and transition to an advisory role.
