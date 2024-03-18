‘Shakti’ row: Priyanka Gandhi defends Rahul, says PM Modi ‘master of...'

Defending former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on ‘fight against Shakti’, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed Prime Minister Modi saying that “his priority is to divert public attention by twisting the statements of opposition leaders." Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress general secretary posted in Hindi, “The Prime Minister is just a master of diverting public attention. The people of the country are struggling with inflation, unemployment and economic crisis. The youth are disappointed. The farmers are committing suicide. People are not able to run their homes due to inflation. Demonetization-GST ruined lakhs of industries. But the Prime Minister's priority is to divert public attention by twisting the statements of opposition leaders." The Congress general secretary's remarks followed hours after Rahul Gandhi issued a clarification over his remarks invoking Goddess "Shakti" which triggered a massive controversy generating major attention ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Also Read | Tata Sons to sell 23.4 million TCS shares worth ₹ 9,000 crore in block deal Defending his statement during the Mumbai rally on Sunday to mark the completion of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Wayanad MP said that the prime minister was trying to twist the statements as he knew that it was the truth. The Congress MP posted on X in Hindi, "Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth."

"The ‘Shakti’ I mentioned against whom we are fighting, its mask is none other than Modiji. It is a power that has captured India's voice, institutions, CBI, I-T department, ED, Election Commission, media, industries and constitutional structure," the former Congress president added.\

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Telangana's Jagtial over his remarks saying that every mother and daughter is a form of ‘shakti’ in the country.

"The INDI alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata...Their manifesto is to finish 'shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'...," the prime minister said.

Refereeing to the landing point of the Chandrayaan-3 which was named ‘Shiv Shakti’, the prime minister said, "Can someone talk about the destruction of 'shakti'?...We dedicated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by naming the point where Chandrayaan landed as 'Shiv Shakti'...The fight is between those who want to destroy 'shakti' and those who worship 'shakti'...'Muqabla 4 June ko ho jaaega."

The whole controversy followed a statement by the Wayand MP, who while raising his concerns about the EVM machines at Mumbai rally, said," There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution have traded its spine to the Centre."

