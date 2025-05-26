Shalarth probe: SIT says over 540 ‘fraudulent’ hires — All about the ₹100 crore teachers recruitment scam

Maharashtra Shalarth ID scam: A special investigation team ( SIT ) found that over 540 of the 622 teachers recruited via a Maharashtra government portal, were appointed without proper procedures, PTI reported citing a senior official.

The centralised portal, called Shalarth, manages payroll and service records of employees, including teachers, at government and government-aided schools, the report said. Shalarth ID is the identification number allotted to such staffers, it added.