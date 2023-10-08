Shaliza Dhami: A woman officer will command Indian Air Force Day parade for the first time
Woman officer, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, will command the Indian Air Force Day parade for the first time today.
On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, a woman officer will command the parade for the first time today, according to an official. The parade, commemorating the service's 91st anniversary, will take place at the air force station in Bamrauli in Prayagraj, reported HT.