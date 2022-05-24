This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Airline companies in India have been warned against offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their domestic and international flights. The DGCA warning comes after the aviation regulator conducted an audit of seats and other cabin fittings in aircraft. They found that many seats are broken or unserviceable in these planes.
In a recent notice, DGCA said, some of the carriers are offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their scheduled international and domestic operations.
"This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travellers but also inviting a serious safety concern as well," the regulator mentioned.
As per Rule 53 of The Aircraft Rule, 1937, all materials including the aircraft seat shall conform to approved design specifications, the DGCA noted.
The installation of any part failing to meet the intended design requirements, degrades the requirements of airworthiness, it said.
"In view of the above, it is hereby advised to ensure that airline shall not book passengers beyond the serviceable seats meeting the approved design specification available in the aircraft, released for scheduled services. Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously," it noted.
