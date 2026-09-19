‘Shame on CBSE’ trends: Teacher claims delayed NCERT books are putting Class 9 students under pressure

“Shame on CBSE” began trending on social media after a teacher raised concerns over delayed NCERT textbooks, the pace at which the new syllabus is being taught and the pressure faced by Class 9 students following the curriculum transition.

In a 7-minute-24-second YouTube video, teacher Prashant Kirar spoke about the difficulties students are allegedly facing due to delays in the availability of new NCERT books. The video has garnered over 64,000 views within a few hours of being uploaded.

Kirar, who said he has been teaching students from Classes 8 to 12 for the past seven years, described Class 9 students as being caught in the middle of multiple curriculum changes.

“Today, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made those rats the students of 9th grade,” he said, referring to the use of animals in scientific testing. Kirar noted the students had received a new NCERT curriculum in Class 8, were introduced to another set of books in Class 9 and could face another change when they reach Class 10.

He clarified that he was not against updating the curriculum and said new textbooks were necessary. However, he questioned the manner and timing of their rollout.

“A new NCRT is not a bad thing. I totally understand that we have to change the syllabus, bring new books. It is a very good thing. I totally support it,” Kirar said.

Teacher questions delay in NCERT books According to Kirar, NCERT had indicated that the new textbooks would be released in March 2026. He claimed that some books arrived in April and May, while Social Science books were released only towards the end of July.

He further claimed that Hindi-medium versions of some books were still unavailable.

Kirar said the delay has created difficulties because schools have had to cover large portions of the syllabus within a short period before half-yearly examinations.

“Do you know what a child is facing? I will tell you a reality. A child gets a book in July. And that too at the end of July. And his half-yearly exam is in September,” he said.

According to the teacher, students may get only around one to one-and-a-half months to prepare material that would ordinarily require several months of study.

“How can a child finish a book in one to one and a half months? He is not a robot,” Kirar said.

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He also stated that teachers themselves could be under pressure from school managements to complete the prescribed portions before examinations.

‘He is failing. He doesn't understand anything’ Kirar said he had received comments from students describing difficulties in understanding the new material and coping with the accelerated pace of teaching.

“I get daily comments that he doesn't understand anything. He is just giving the exam,” he said.

He added, “He is failing. He doesn't understand anything. This is the condition of class 9th.”

The teacher said the pressure was not necessarily the result of individual teachers, pointing instead to the wider transition and the timing of textbook availability.

“It is not the fault of the school teacher. Because he is also pressurised by the management,” Kirar said.

Concerns over three-language policy Kirar also raised concerns about the implementation of the three-language policy for Class 9 students.

He said the policy, which requires students to study three languages with two being Indian languages, was a positive move in principle. However, he claimed that adequate textbooks and teaching resources were not available for all language choices.

“There are no books for all these languages. There are no books,” he said.

Kirar further referred to a circular that, according to him, instructed Class 9 students to use Class 6 textbooks for certain languages.

“class 9th student shall use class 6th textbook,” he quoted from the circular.

Questioning the approach, he said, “A child of class 9th will read Sanskrit from the book of class 6th.”

He also claimed that many schools lacked additional language teachers needed to implement the policy effectively.

“The language policy that has been brought 90% of the schools don't have extra language teachers. I am talking about the ground reality,” he said.

Teacher shares comments from Class 9 students Kirar said he had initially not intended to make the video but changed his mind after seeing comments from students.

“I never wanted to make this video. Never. But I was forced when I saw the comments of my children,” he said.

One student, whose comment Kirar read out in the video, claimed that their school had started using older textbooks because the new NCERT books had not arrived.

“I am in class 9th. I have started reading from old books in our school. New NCERT is not coming,” the student wrote, according to Kirar.

Another concern raised was the pending Part 2 books and the possibility of having to complete the new material within the final months of the academic session.

Kirar also read comments from students who described the current batch as the “worst batch” and said they were struggling to understand the syllabus.

“The entire SST syllabus was completed in a month. I didn't understand anything in school. I will fail,” one student wrote, according to the teacher.

Teacher files RTI over textbook delay Meanwhile, Kirar said he had also filed an online Right to Information (RTI) request with the Ministry of Education seeking answers about the textbook delays.

“We have filed an RTI to the Ministry of Education,” he said.

He said the RTI sought information on why the books had been delayed and when the remaining Part 2 textbooks would be released.

Kirar also appealed to Class 9 students, parents and teachers who were facing similar problems to support a petition linked in his video's description.

‘I am the elder brother of these children’ Towards the end of the video, Kirar positioned himself as an advocate for the students whose concerns he highlighted.

“Because, I am the elder brother of these children. They call me Prashant Bhaiya. And if at such a time, Their elder brother will not stand with them, Then there is no point for me to be here,” he said.

He urged other teachers to speak about the issue and said he hoped more educators would raise concerns about the difficulties faced by Class 9 students.

“At this time, The children of class 9th need us,” Kirar said.

“Remember, All students, Your elder brother is standing with you,” he added.