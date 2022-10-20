Sourav Ganguly was deprived to secure someone else’s interests, and it is shameless political vendetta, says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The comment comes days after former test player Roger Binny was elected president of the powerful Indian cricket board on Tuesday, replacing former captain in the role.
Sourav Ganguly was deprived to secure someone else’s interests, and it is shameless political vendetta, says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The comment comes days after former test player Roger Binny was elected president of the powerful Indian cricket board on Tuesday, replacing former captain in the role.
Banerjee, who said she would have spoken out on the issue even if master batsman Sachin Tendulkar was similarly deprived, alleged that Ganguly was deprived of the chance to fight the election to “secure someone else’s interests".
Banerjee, who said she would have spoken out on the issue even if master batsman Sachin Tendulkar was similarly deprived, alleged that Ganguly was deprived of the chance to fight the election to “secure someone else’s interests".
“Why was he not sent to ICC? It is to secure someone's interest (in the cricket board). I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. He has been deprived.... This is a shameful political vendetta," she said
“Why was he not sent to ICC? It is to secure someone's interest (in the cricket board). I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. He has been deprived.... This is a shameful political vendetta," she said
The West Bengal CM has been vocal about the issue since the elections earlier this week. She even sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention so that he is allowed to contest the election for the ICC chairmanship.
The West Bengal CM has been vocal about the issue since the elections earlier this week. She even sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention so that he is allowed to contest the election for the ICC chairmanship.
Banerjee hailed Ganguly as not only the pride of Bengal but also the entire nation, and said the matter should not be treated politically or vindictively.
Banerjee hailed Ganguly as not only the pride of Bengal but also the entire nation, and said the matter should not be treated politically or vindictively.
I enjoyed my time: Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly, who was stripped of the post after a BCCI meeting at the Trident on October 11, had earlier expressed his thoughts on his tenure as the BCCI President.
I enjoyed my time: Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly, who was stripped of the post after a BCCI meeting at the Trident on October 11, had earlier expressed his thoughts on his tenure as the BCCI President.
"I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team. Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever," said Ganguly at an event.
"I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team. Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever," said Ganguly at an event.
Congratulating Binny, he had also said, "I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck."
Congratulating Binny, he had also said, "I wish Roger (Binny) all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck."
Ganguly is slated to contest for president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied.
Ganguly is slated to contest for president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.