Shankar Sharma criticises user calling Adani short 'an old cartel inside job'2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:18 PM IST
Shares of the Adani Group companies lost ground on Friday, extending their losses from Wednesday's trading session
Shankar Sharma on Friday called out 'conspiracy theories' on Hindenburg Research on Adani Group. He said that the India has 'grew as a capital market and can't stifle research opinion.'
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×