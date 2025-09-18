Shankar, the only African elephant at Delhi Zoo, passes away at 29

In a tragic incident, the only African elephant at the Delhi Zoo, Shankar, died on Wednesday.

Following the sudden demise of the 29-year-old male elephant, the National Zoological Park (NZP) has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of death.

Shankar died around 8 pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Delhi Zoo said: “Until September 16, there had been no report of sickness or abnormal behaviour. On the morning of September 17, however, Shankar was reported to have eaten fewer leaves and grasses than usual and had slight loose motion, though he consumed concentrate, fruits and vegetables normally.”

The veterinary team of the National Zoological Park provided treatment, and Shankar was kept under observation by the zoo staff, the statement added.

At around 7:25 pm, Shankar suddenly collapsed in his shed and died despite being given emergency treatment.

“The National Zoological Park, New Delhi, is deeply saddened to inform about the passing of its cherished 29-year-old African elephant, Shankar, on September 17, 2025, at 8 p.m.,” the NZP said.

“Shankar was a symbol of strength, wisdom and love. Many members of the zoo community were emotionally attached to him. The void left by his loss will be deeply felt by the zoo team, visitors and the entire conservation community,” said NZP Director Sanjeet Kumar.

Experts from IVRI Bareilly are conducting a post-mortem. The probe will also involve a health advisory committee and a representative of the Union Environment Ministry.

Shankar was gifted to India by Zimbabwe and had been a treasured member of the Delhi Zoo for 27 years.

The elephant arrived at the zoo in November 1998 and was cherished by the staff for his gentle nature and majestic presence.

The bull elephant had been living alone since 2005, following the death of a female elephant named Bambai. Over the years, he experienced recurring health problems related to musth—a condition where a bull elephant’s testosterone levels spike, leading to aggressive and unpredictable behaviour.