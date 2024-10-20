Shankaracharya praises PM Modi in Varanasi, coins new acronym for NDA: ‘Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan’

The NDA government is doing beautiful work for the welfare of everyone as an ideal government in the world, said Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kama Koti Peetha Sri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Swami.

Updated20 Oct 2024, 07:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a fruit basket Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati during the inauguration of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers a fruit basket Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Vijayendra Saraswati during the inauguration of the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(DPR)

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kama Koti Peetha Sri Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati Swami on Sunday said that the God has blessed him, and coined new acronym for NDA - "Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan".

The Shankaracharya’s comments came while addressing a function after the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi. The eye hospital was inaugurated by PM Modi.

While addressing in Sanskrit, the Shankaracharya said: "God has blessed Narendra Damodar Das Modi and his government is 'NDA' Narendra Damodar Das ka Anushasan (discipline of Narendra Damodar Das)."

The NDA government is doing beautiful work for the welfare of everyone as an ideal government in the world, he also said.

"Today is an opportunity to see Netra Utsav and this is an important occasion of service. It started in Coimbatore and now the 17th hospital is starting. There are two hospitals in UP in Kanpur and Varanasi," the Shankaracharya further said.

"We have got good leaders, the person and personality are also important in the society, we need a virtuous leader, we need a leader who unites everyone," he added.

The Shankaracharya also praised the recent assembly elections in Kashmir and said that he had a long acquaintance with Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also present at the event, said that a new link has been added today to the development campaign of Kashi.

PM Modi inaugurated development projects worth 6,100 crores during his one-day visit to his home constituency of Varanasi.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said: "Today is a very auspicious day for Kashi. I have just come back after inaugurating a big eye hospital. RJ Shankara Eye Hospital is going to greatly benefit the elderly and children. With Baba's blessings, projects worth thousands of crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones have been laid here. Today, different airports have been inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh."

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 07:51 PM IST
