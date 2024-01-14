Days ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, the Uttarakhand Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand explained why he thinks the temple is incomplete and the installation of the deity in an incomplete temple goes against the religious scriptures. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand said that his Jyotish Peeth has raised the issue with the temple trust and requested that the celebration should be done only after the full construction is complete.

The Shankaracharya said that the temple is the body of God, the temple's peak in God's eyes, and the 'kalash' represents the head. The hair of the God is represented by the flag of the temple and it's against the religious scriptures to conduct pran-pratishtha in the body without its head or eyes. "It is not right to instill life (pran-pratishtha) in the body without its head or eyes. This goes against our scriptures. Hence, I will not be going there because if I go there people will say scriptures have been violated in front of me. Hence, we have raised the issue with responsible people, especially with the members of the Ayodhya Trust -- that the celebration should be done once the temple is fully constructed. Discussion has been going on," the Uttarakhand Shankaracharya said amid a major controversy going on around the four Shankaracharyas not attending the January 22 ceremony.

The remarks came as the four Shankaracharyas from Uttarakhand, Odisha, Karnataka, and Gujarat decided to skip the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir. The decision triggered a political row as Congress also declined to attend the consecration ceremony and based their rationale on the opinion of the Shankaracharyas.

The controversy deepened after Shankaracharya of Puri Gowardhanpeeth, and Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati said that they would skip the event as the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives political colour to the event.

‘Shankaracharyas must bless Ram Temple, not criticize’: Narayan Rane

Amid row over invitations of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, Union Minister Narayan Rane said that the Shankaracharyas must bless Ram Temple instead of criticizing the aspects of the mandir and not see PM Modi or BJP through “political prism."

"No one could do it until now. Modi and, the BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticize it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God," Rane said.

"Shankaracharya should tell what is their contribution to the Hindu religion," he added.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) attacked the Union Minister for his remarks against the Shankaracharyas and said Narayan Rane insulted Hinduism by asking about the contributions made by Shankaracharyas. "The BJP must apologize before January 22 (when the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple will take place in Ayodhya). The BJP must apologize to the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must sack Rane from the Union cabinet," Sanjay Raut said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!