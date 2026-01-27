Shankaracharya row: Ayodhya GST commissioner resigns, cites moral duty - 'When I saw my CM and PM are being insulted...'

A deputy commissioner with the Uttar Pradesh GST department, Prashant Kumar Singh, posted in Ayodhya, has stepped down from his position, citing moral reasons. In his resignation, Singh expressed support for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Allegations against CM, PM disturbed him After submitting his resignation, Singh said he was deeply affected by what he called unfounded allegations made by Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “In favour of the government and to oppose Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, I have resigned. For the last two days, I was deeply disturbed by the allegations against our CM and PM.”

Singh said he had forwarded his resignation papers straight to the Governor. He explained that the decision stemmed from a sense of moral duty. “I draw my salary from the government. When I saw my CM and PM being insulted, I felt it was my duty to take a stand,” he said.

Plans to take up social work The deputy commissioner added that he had been under mental stress for the past few days and resigned only after careful thought. He said that once his resignation is formally accepted, he intends to devote himself to social work using his own resources.

Singh’s resignation comes a day after Bareilly city magistrate Alankar Agnihotri also quit his post. In a letter addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, Agnihotri called for the withdrawal of the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.

While the regulations seek to prevent caste-based discrimination in colleges through mandatory committees, helplines and monitoring systems for SC, ST and OBC students, Agnihotri alleged that they could result in “atrocities against Brahmins” and trigger social unrest.

Agnihotri also referred to the alleged denial of permission to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Magh Mela. He said such incidents pointed to a decline in faith, freedom of expression and republican values.