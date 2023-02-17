Shantanu Deshpande, once called ‘slave owner’, praises employee ‘who never switches off’
Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande was earlier slammed for saying that young people should put in 18 hours a day.
Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande caused quite a stir when he said that young people should put in 18 hours a day throughout their early career years. He apparently could not take the trolling he faced after the “18-hour" comment and temporarily quit LinkedIn. “To those who sent nasty 'your son is a slave owner' messages to my parents and thousands like those - You won," he said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×