Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande caused quite a stir when he said that young people should put in 18 hours a day throughout their early career years. He apparently could not take the trolling he faced after the “18-hour" comment and temporarily quit LinkedIn. “To those who sent nasty 'your son is a slave owner' messages to my parents and thousands like those - You won," he said.

