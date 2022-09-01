Shape of coronavirus can tell how quickly virus will spread, study claims

A study has found that shapes of coronavirus can tell how easily the virus can transfer from one individual to another. Since the beginning of the pandemic, an image of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) has been imprinted in our brain-a spherical-shaped ball with a spike. However, as per the global study team led by experts from Queen's University in Canada and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) in Japan, that image of coronavirus is not entirely true. Microscope images of infected tissues show that coronavirus particles are ellipsoidal, with a wide range of squashed and elongated morphologies.

