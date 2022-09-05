Shapoorji Pallonji Group bids adieu to Cyrus Mistry, posts emotional letter online1 min read . 09:14 PM IST
A day after the demise of former Tata Sons chairman in a tragic car accident, Shapoorji Pallonji Group on 5 September wrote a heartfelt condolence letter, addressing to Mistry and his family.
In the letter, posted on social media site LinkedIn, Shapoorji Pallonji Group referred Mistry as visionary businessman and a humble person.
"CPM, as he was fondly known, was a voracious reader, committed to a journey of lifelong learning across multiple disciplines. Despite his success, he always kept a low profile, away from the limelight," the letter said.
"Cyrus Mistry was deeply committed to the Zoroastrian principles of righteousness, honesty, and ethical dealings with all. He was known for his transparency and integrity in all his business dealings. He was extremely humble, approachable to all, and always lent a helping hand to the less fortunate," it added.
Mistry, who studied civil engineering from London’s Imperial College of Science and Technology and had a post-graduate degree of Master of Science in Management from London Business School, joined the family business in March 1991 as a Director, overseeing the group’s construction business.
Earlier on 4 September, the former Tata Sons chairman (54), his friend Jahangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were travelling in the SUV when it met with an accident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. In the accident, Mistry and Pandole were killed, while Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole were seriously injured.
As per a police official, over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident. The official added that both Mistry and Pandole, seated in the rear, were not wearing seat belts and noted the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place.
