Pawar to quit as NCP chief; panel to decide new leader1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 10:38 PM IST
In the last few weeks the NCP has been beset with internal strife and speculation that some MLAs were deserting the party along with a restive Ajit Pawar to align with the BJP in Maharashtra.
Mumbai: In a surprise decision, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar revealed his intent to resign as the party’s president during the Mumbai launch of his autobiography, “Lok Mazhe Sangati."
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×