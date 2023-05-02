Pawar to quit as NCP chief; panel to decide new leader

“After such a long career, a person should also think of stopping at some point," Sharad Pawar, 83, told over 600 party men gathered at the meeting. He clarified that he was stepping away from party leadership but not public life. “Constant travel has become an integral part of my life. I will continue to attend public events and meetings. Whether I am in Pune, Mumbai, Baramati, Delhi or any other part of India, I will be available to all of you as usual. I will continue to work round the clock to solve people’s problems." But it was time, he added, “for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take." He then announced the setting up of a committee which included leaders loyal to Ajit Pawar, which would decide who the next NCP president should be.