Sharad Pawar backs nephew, says, 'Ajit Pawar is highly misunderstood'2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:37 AM IST
Despite Sharad Pawar's positive comments about Ajit Pawar, there is still interest and speculation in political circles about what Ajit's next move will be after his uncle withdrew his resignation.
Sharad Pawar spoke to reporters in his hometown of Baramati on Saturday, and praised his nephew, Ajit Pawar, stating that there were misunderstandings about him and that he was a hardworking member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
