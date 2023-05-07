Sharad Pawar spoke to reporters in his hometown of Baramati on Saturday, and praised his nephew, Ajit Pawar, stating that there were misunderstandings about him and that he was a hardworking member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

This statement comes after Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as NCP chief the day before.

Despite the ongoing rumors about Ajit Pawar leaving the NCP to join the BJP along with a group of NCP legislators, Sharad Pawar spoke positively about his nephew's hard work as a member of the NCP. Pawar said “an atmosphere of confusion" was being created regarding his nephew. “There was much talk that he would go with the BJP, but did anything happen?" he asked. “There was no truth to the speculation about him."

Sharad Pawar made some comments in support of his nephew Ajit and explained his actions.

“Ajit by nature is different, “ he said. “He is someone who loves to work on the ground and is result-oriented. He is not media-friendly and not bothered about publicity. He is working for the party and the state. But there are misconceptions about him."

Despite Sharad Pawar's positive comments about Ajit Pawar, there is still interest and speculation in political circles about what Ajit's next move will be after his uncle withdrew his resignation.

There were rumors that Ajit was unhappy, but he issued a press release welcoming Pawar's decision to stay as the NCP chief. Ajit was the only party leader to support Pawar's resignation and urged others to respect it.

Sharad Pawar's unexpected decision to resign as NCP chief had raised concerns about opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, Pawar said that leaders from various political parties across India had asked him to reconsider his decision to step down, given that the elections were just a year away, and the process of unifying the opposition was still in its early stages.

“It would have been wrong on my part to disrespect the sentiments of my colleagues and party workers," he said.

Sharad Pawar said that he will work towards creating a common minimum programme for the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will play a role in bringing different opposition parties together.

“In the next 10 to 11 months, elections will be taking place in a number of places," he said. “Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao and Mamata Banerjee are trying to unite the Opposition. I will participate in bringing the Opposition together by creating a common minimum programme."

In regards to the Barsu agitation, where residents are protesting the establishment of a refinery, Sharad Pawar stated that he has had discussions with officials from the industry ministry and believes that the government should listen to the concerns of the people and work towards finding a solution that involves everyone. "I myself interacted with farmers to understand their issues and also held a couple of meetings with officials from the industries ministry," he said.

“Instead of using force, there is a need to take everyone along by dispelling the doubts that damage will be caused to the environment and fishing trade."

Pawar has planned to meet with NCP leaders and workers in Baramati and will later travel to Solapur on Sunday. In the meantime, Ajit will be visiting Satara on May 8th and 9th, Osmanabad and Latur on May 10th, and Nashik on May 11th.