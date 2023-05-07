Sharad Pawar backs nephew, says, 'Ajit Pawar is highly misunderstood'

Despite the ongoing rumors about Ajit Pawar leaving the NCP to join the BJP along with a group of NCP legislators, Sharad Pawar spoke positively about his nephew's hard work as a member of the NCP. Pawar said “an atmosphere of confusion" was being created regarding his nephew. “There was much talk that he would go with the BJP, but did anything happen?" he asked. “There was no truth to the speculation about him."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}