Home >News >India >'Anil Deshmukh was in hospital when...': NCP's Sharad Pawar defends Maharashtra home minister

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has leveled "vague allegations" against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Terming the claims "false", the NCP supremo said the corruption allegations were made by the former Mumbai top cop to divert attention from the Mukesh Ambani security scare case investigation.

Pawar said that Deshmukh was admitted to hospital due to the novel coronavirus during the period Singh claimed the Home Minister met police officer Sachin Vaze, who has been arrested by the NIA in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe.

"If you see the former Commissioner's letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from Home Minister...From 6th-16th Feb, Deshmukh was admitted in the hospital because of Corona," Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"It is clear that during the period about which the allegations were made, Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised. As this is clear, such demands hold no power," he added.

Minutes after Pawar's claims that Deshmukh was hospitalised from 6 to 16 February, BJP's Amit Malviya took to Twitter sharing a video, which shows the Maharashtra Home Minister holding a press conference on 15 February.

The NCP chief is seen replying to questions over BJP's Amit Malviya's tweet that Deshmukh was holding a press conference on 15 February. Take a look:

In an eight-page letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to collect 100 crore every month, including 40-50 crore from some 1,750-odd bars and restaurants in the Mumbai city.

The ex-Mumbai top cop's corruption allegations against Deshmukh have landed the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government into a huge controversy.

