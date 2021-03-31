Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar underwent an endoscopy on Tuesday night at a hospital in Mumbai a day ahead of the scheduled surgery after he experienced pains in his abdomen.

"The doctors performed endoscopy on Pawar. They would soon take a call on operating him. They could advance the surgery and perform it tonight itself. We are waiting for further communication," news agency PTI quoted a family member as saying.

Meanwhile, NCP leader and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there was nothing to worry about Pawar's health as he had spoken to doctors from the hospital.

"Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the Gallbladder successfully," Tope said.

"Pawar may undergo surgery tomorrow around 3 pm. Depending upon the surgery and his response, the decision on either discharging him immediately or keeping him under observation would be taken. There is nothing to worry about his health," he added.

Sharad Pawar under observation

Speaking to news agency ANI, doctor Amit Maydeo said, "After running some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) today (Tuesday night) as there were some complications. We will be deciding on the removal of his Gallbladder later. Currently, he is under observation."

80-year-old Pawar complained of abdominal pains on Sunday following which, he was taken to the hospital for a check-up on the same evening.

However, he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, a day before scheduled surgery for a gall bladder issue, after he experienced pains in his abdomen, NCP leader Nawab Malik had said.

"Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder," he had tweeted.

"He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice," the minister had said.

An endoscopy is a procedure wherein an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via