Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a hospital on Sunday for the gall bladder surgery scheduled for Monday, party leader Nawab Malik has said.

"Sharad Pawar was advised to rest for seven days after he underwent a medical procedure (last month). It was then decided that the surgery for the removal of his gall bladder will be performed after 15 days. Accordingly, Pawar was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday," Malik said.

80-year-old Pawar had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the Breach Candy hospital on 30 March, a doctor had said.

Under the medical procedure, an endoscope is used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or body cavity.

Meanwhile, Pawar received the second dose of vaccine against Covid-19 at his residence in Mumbai on 7 April, on the occasion of the World Health Day.

The 80-year-old leader got the first dose on 1 , a statement from the party said.

A medical team from the government-run J J Hospital was present at Pawar's residence to complete the vaccination procedure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via